Missing Clayton County woman sent texts with 'undertones' of self-harm, police say

Police in Clayton County said a woman is missing after sending text messages indicating she might harm herself early Sunday morning.

Police said 34-year-old Shemika Davidson left the 6000 block of Chesapeake Trail in Rex at around 4 a.m. on Sunday and sent messages with "undertones" of self-harm. She left her phone at home, police said.

Police said Davidson has no history of attempting to kill herself, depression or other medical diagnoses.

Police said Davidson has brown eyes and black hair. She is about 5-foot-1 and weighs 108 pounds. Police said Davidson was last seen wearing a peach sweater, blue jeans pants and black boots.

Anyone with any information on Davidson's whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

Anyone in a mental health crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

