Missing Clayton County siblings last seen in stolen car, police say

Clayton County police need your help finding two children who have been missing since Memorial Day.

Officials say 11-year-old Victory and 14-year-old Jaylen Laster were both seen on Monday around 12:30 p.m. on the 4200 block of Stratford Circle in Morrow.

According to police, the two children may be in a stolen Lincoln with the tag DP1MY2 somewhere in the Conyers area.

Victory is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Jaylen is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of around 98 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. It is not known what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information that can help investigators find Victory and Jaylen, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

