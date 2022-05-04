15-year-old Morrow girl subject of Mattie's Call

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Calyse Ingrim was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Old Rex Morrow Road near Maddox Road in Morrow, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Calyse Ingrim (Clayton County Police Department)

Ingrim is described by police as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress.

Police said Ingrim suffers from Bi-polar disorder and depression.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.