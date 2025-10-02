Missing Atlanta man last seen along Cleveland Avenue, police say

article

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 55-year-old man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Investigators with the department’s Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit say Frank Smith was last seen around noon at 777 Cleveland Avenue SW.

Smith is described as a white male with brown and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and carrying a white Genoa plastic bag. Police said Smith suffers from a mild case of schizophrenia.

What we don't know:

A staff member at the location reported him missing later that day, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.