Missing 77-year-old woman with dementia found safe after overnight search in Stockbridge

A 77-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing from her home in Stockbridge has been found safe after an extensive overnight search involving multiple agencies and community members.

What we know:

Rosebelle Brown was reported missing around 7:45 p.m. Thursday from the 300 block of Bald Eagle Way.

She had last been seen at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Stockbridge Police.

Rosebelle Brown. Photo courtesy of Stockbridge Police Department

Brown’s medical condition prompted an immediate response that included drones and a K-9 search team.

When initial efforts failed to locate her, the search expanded throughout the night and into Friday morning.

Additional support arrived from a range of agencies, including the Georgia Piedmont Region K-9 Search and Rescue, Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Fire and Rescue, Henry County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and Clayton County Police Department. Stockbridge Public Works also assisted.

Residents played a key role in the search by sharing tips, security camera footage, and potential sightings. This information helped narrow the search area to a dense wooded section along Brennan Road.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Multiple agencies search for a missing 77-year-old woman in the woods of Henry County on June 20, 2025. (Stockbridge Police Department)

At about 3 p.m. Friday, searchers found Brown near the intersection of Brennan Road and Carlyle Place. She was alert and transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment for exposure. Officials said she did not appear to be seriously injured.

What they're saying:

"We are relieved and grateful to share that Ms. Brown has been safely located and is now receiving care at a local hospital," the department said in a statement. "Today, we were all #TeamSPD."

"This outcome is a testament to the power of teamwork—between agencies, between responders, and with our community," said Stockbridge Police Chief Frank Trammer. "We are grateful for everyone who helped bring Ms. Brown home safely."