UPDATE: 71-year-old man missing in Athens located
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - The missing man in Athens has been located, according to Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
ORIGINAL STORY
A 71-year-old man is missing in Clarke County, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Police say that Anthony Kranc was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the Chesterfield Road area in Athens.
Kranc has Alzheimer's Disease and was last seen wearing a light, long-sleeve shirt and gray pants.
If you have seen him, please contact the police department.
