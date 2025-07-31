Missing: 70-year-old woman with dementia from Buckhead area

article

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for 70-year-old Cathie Gibbs, who was last seen around 10 a.m. on July 25 near Howell Mill Road NW and Margaret Mitchell Drive NW in Buckhead. Gibbs has dementia and may be driving a 2017 gray Honda Civic; she is described as 5'3", 155 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair possibly in a ponytail. Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta Police at 404-658-6666 or call 911.



Atlanta police are looking for 70-year-old Cathie Gibbs who was last seen around 10 a.m. July 25 in the 3100 block of Howell Mill Road NW near Margaret Mitchell Drive NW in the Buckhead area.

What they're saying:

Police say she has been diagnosed with dementia and may be driving a 2017 gray Honda Civic.

Gibbs is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has green eyes and gray hair that may be in a ponytail.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

What you can do:

If you have seen Gibbs, please call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or call 911.