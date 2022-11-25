Missing 64-year-old Marietta man found dead in pond, police say

article

The search for missing 64-year-old Marietta man has ended with a sad result after he was dead in a small pond on Thanksgiving.

Officers had been searching for 64-year-old Hussein Esmail since Nov, 13, when his family reported him missing.

Esmail was last seen on the night of Nov, 11, when police spoke with him two times near Riverside Road and Old Alabama Road.

In both conversations, Esmail told them he was familiar with the area, said he knew where he was heading, and wanted to walk home by himself. After an evaluation by EMTS, police let him go.

Detectives attempted to search every tip to find where Esmail, who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder with cognitive decline, could have gone, but they say they weren't able to confirm any of the sightings.

On Thursday night, police say they found Esmail's body in a small pond in east Roswell. At this time, police say there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, but they will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

Investigators are asking people to keep Esmail's family in your thoughts and prayers.