Missing 60-year-old Lawrenceville woman found

Cindy Smith, 60, has been located at a medical facility where she is being evaluated by medical professionals, according to Gwinnett County police .

Officials say Smith left her home on Braselton Highway around 2 p.m. Friday to drive to Jefferson, Georgia, but her family says she never got to her destination.

Smith's brother told police that the 60-year-old woman has the mental capacity of a teenager because of a previous injury.