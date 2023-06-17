MISSING: 3 siblings missing in DeKalb County, police need help

article

Three siblings are missing in DeKalb County and the DeKalb County Police Department needs help to find them.

The sibling disappeared overnight, according to DCPD. They are 14-year-old Marshall McKitchen, 10-year-old Janiya Ross and 7-year-old Major McKitchen. They left home without permission around 9 p.m. Friday. They were last seen in the 1500 block of Fieldgreen Overlook.

If you have seen the siblings, please call DCPD's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.