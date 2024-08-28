Missing: 25-year-old Hall County missing since fight with family

article

Henry County is looking for a 25-year-old woman who left her home July 27 on Chambers Road in McDonough and has not been heard from since.

Police say Nina Richardson left home after an altercation with family members. She has not been in touch with them since.

Police believe Richardson may be in an "altered mental state."

Anyone who has seen Richardson should call Detective I. Harmon at 770-288-8407 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.