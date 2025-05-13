Missing: 15-year-old may be with man in silver Buick sedan

article

The Brief Jocelyn Blaise Hulsey, 15, was last seen by her family around May 3 and may be in a vulnerable state. She was last believed to be in Blairsville, GA on May 12 and may be traveling in a silver Buick with a man named Diego. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Taylor Cantrell at the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.



The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Jocelyn Blaise Hulsey, who was last seen by her family around May 3.

What they're saying:

Authorities say Hulsey is approximately 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last believed to be in Blairsville, located in Union County, on May 12. However, she left the area before law enforcement was able to make contact.

Investigators believe she may be traveling in a silver Buick sedan with a man identified only as "Diego." They also suspect she may be using dangerous drugs and could be in a vulnerable state.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Taylor Cantrell at tcantrell@pickensgasheriff.com.