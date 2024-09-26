Expand / Collapse search
Missing: 15-year-old girl missing in Buford area

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 26, 2024 1:42pm EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are looking for a 15-year-old named Precious Spurlock who is missing from the Buford area.

Spurlock is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray leggings, a black t-shirt, and black glasses. She wears her hair in long braids. 

If you have seen Spurlock or know where she is, please contact the police department. 