Missing: 15-year-old girl missing in Buford area

Gwinnett County police are looking for a 15-year-old named Precious Spurlock who is missing from the Buford area.

Spurlock is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray leggings, a black t-shirt, and black glasses. She wears her hair in long braids.

If you have seen Spurlock or know where she is, please contact the police department.