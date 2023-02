article

Police are searching a young girl believed to have left her DeKalb County home on Monday.

Hayden, 13, was last seen near the 300 block of Eastwyck Circle.

Officials said the teen has black braids and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-4-inches and 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, black leggings and white shoes.

If you see her, please call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710 immediately.