MISSING: 13-year-old boy last seen in Stone Mountain

The DeKalb County police said they need all hands on deck in a search for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. on To Lani Court.

Jeremiah was described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 123 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he was wearing a gray shirt, black jeans and socks when he went missing.

If you see him or know any information about his disappearance, the DeKalb police have asked that you call them at 770-724-7710.