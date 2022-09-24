Missing 12-year-old girl last seen walking away from bus stop, police say

article

Police in Union City said they're searching for a 12-year-old girl who didn't return home after getting off her school bus on Friday.

Police said a bus dropped off Anna Early at 5:20 p.m. near Autumn Hills Apartments on Flat Shoals Road.

Police said she told her friend she forgot something and started walking east. Police said another friend saw her walking on Flat Shoals Road at around 7:30 p.m. without her backpack.

Police described Early as 4-foot-11, 117 pounds with brown eyes and black and blue box braids. She was last seen wearing black cotton seat shorts and a black a "Hello Kitty" shirt. She may be wearing a pick scarf on her forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.

