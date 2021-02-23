Missing 12-year-old boy from Stone Mountain found

article

Police in DeKalb County said they have found the 12-year-old boy who was misisng since Monday.

Police said Eh Ken Ler was last seen on Garden Hills Drive in Stone Mountain.

Details surrounding his recovery have not been released.

The update came in the form of a tweet from the official DeKalb County Police Department's Twitter account just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. It thanks those who had been on the lookout for the young boy and said police had located him.

