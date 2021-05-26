Missing 11-year-old South Fulton girl found safe, man arrested

article

Investigators have arrested a man in connection to the disappearance of an 11-year-old South Fulton girl over the weekend.

Ernest Mack was booked into the Fulton County jail and charged with human trafficking, child molestation, statutory rape, cruelty to children 1st degree, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Investigators said those charges stem from the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl on Friday. Police said that girl was last seen Friday around 7 p.m. at the Publix located at 5829 Campbellton Road. She was listed as a runaway.

Police said she has since been found in Atlanta and was unharmed.

Mack is being held without bond.

