Miss Universe competition set to air live in May

The Miss Universe competition is returning with a live telecast after a year and a half off the air.

The 69th competition is set to air on May 16 and will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Fla.

The last Miss Universe pageant was in December 2019 and its winner, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, has worn the crown longer than anyone else due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She was the first Black woman from South Africa to win the Miss Universe crown.

Paula M. Shugart, the president of the Miss Universe Organization, said in a press release Wednesday that they've spent months planning a safe competition. It will follow similar guidelines as November's 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

It's still under consideration whether a limited audience will be permitted to watch in person.

A host has not yet been announced although TV personality Steve Harvey has hosted the last five years.

The Miss Universe competition will air in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe. In the U.S. it will air in Spanish on Telemundo and the English-language broadcasters will soon be announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.