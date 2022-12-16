Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis finishes in top 5 in 2023 Miss America competition

article

Warner Robins' resident and Miss Georgia 2022 Kelsey Hollis made the top five of the Miss America competition.

Hollis, who lives in Warner Robins and attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, finished as the fourth runner-up at the end of the competition Thursday night.

Even though she didn't win the whole thing, Hollis won one of the preliminary rounds, taking home the social impact scholarship for her advocacy of autism awareness.

The 22-year-old's talent was vocals, singing "I Didn't Know My Own Strength" by Whitney Houston.

"I started this journey when I was 13 years old, and I actually competed for a whole year and didn’t win a title. So, being able to represent our state as a Miss, especially after being able to represent it as Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen in 2016, is not only an honor but a blessing," Hollis told FOX 5 earlier this year.

Hollis is the second Outstanding Teen to go on to become Miss Georgia.

Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke took the top honor and was crowned Miss America.