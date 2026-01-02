Minnesota driver killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-75 at Wade Green Road

Image 1 of 16 ▼ A silver 2025 International tractor-trailer is uprighted and cleared from the I-75 southbound exit ramp at Wade Green Road in Cobb County, Georgia, on Jan. 2, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief Jeffrey Tanke, 63, of Wood Lake, Minnesota, died after his tractor-trailer overturned on I-75 southbound Friday morning. Investigators are working to determine if mechanical failure, medical emergency, or road conditions caused the fatal crash. Cobb County police are seeking witnesses to the collision, which occurred at the Wade Green Road exit ramp.



A Wood Lake, Minnesota, man died Friday morning after his tractor-trailer veered off Interstate 75 and overturned at the Wade Green Road exit.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Police Department's STEP Unit, 63-year-old Jeffrey Tanke lost control of his silver 2025 International tractor-trailer around 5:50 a.m. while driving southbound on I-75.

Investigators said Tanke's truck hit a guard rail at the exit ramp. The vehicle then left the roadway, crossed over a concrete gutter, and eventually rolled onto its driver’s side on the ramp.

Tanke was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police noted that his family had already been notified.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the tractor-trailer struck the guard rail. Investigators have not yet determined if a mechanical failure, a medical emergency, or road conditions played a role.

What you can do:

While the investigation continues, officers are looking for anyone who might have seen the crash. If you have any information, you can reach the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.