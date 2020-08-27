Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis Police: 2 officers injured during Wednesday night unrest, 1 incident caught on video

Minneapolis police are responding to looting in downtown Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department says two of its officers were seriously injured and hospitalized Wednesday night during a night of confusion, unrest, looting and damage downtown.

A department spokesperson said one the officer’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The incident that injured the officer was caught on video Wednesday night as rioters downtown can be seen throwing a trash can lid at his head, striking him and sending him to the ground. 

Police officer hit by trash can lid during Minneapolis unrest

A Facebook Live broadcast, captured by local resident Chris Ellis, shows the moment the police officer was injured during hours of unrest, looting and confusion downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night. (Chris Ellis via Storyful)

In a press conference Thursday, Chief Medaria Arradondo said of the incidents, "We can't have that." 

Another curfew was put into effect for overnight Thursday in an effort to stifle rioting or looting for second straight night. 

The unrest started around 7 p.m. downtown after rumors circulated on social media that Minneapolis Police had shot and killed a man. Video released soon after showed the person who died on Nicollet Mall died by suicide. He was a suspect in a homicide from earlier in the day and shot and killed himself as officers closed in to arrest him.

Rioters looted businesses along Nicollet Mall including Target, Nordstrom Racks and Saks OFF FIFTH.

Minnepolis businesses assess damage after unrest overnight

Businesses across several parts of Minneapolis, including downtown, are assessing the damage Thursday morning after a night of unrest

Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew until 6 a.m. as Minneapolis Police, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota National Guard were all activated, although the National Guard did not hit the streets overnight.

The Governor held a press conference just before 11 p.m. calling for an end to the looting. Several south Minneapolis businesses were set on fire after that press conference, including Brit’s Pub and a Walgreen’s.

Minneapolis mayor and police chief call for looters to leave downtown

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo are calling for looters to leave downtown. Frey says the National Guard has been requested to help restore order.

As of 1 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said six people had been arrested for burglary and two for violating curfew.