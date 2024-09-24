Minivan smashes into Tucker home, investigation underway

A minivan ended up smashing into the side of a home in Tucker on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. along Velma Burns Court. SKYFOX 5 flew over the home around 4:30 p.m. and spotted the minivan halfway into the side of a split-level home. Tire marks were seen in front of the neighboring home.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It was not immediately known how many people were inside the vehicle or the extent of their injuries. Authorites say one person was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, but it was unclear if they were in the home or in the minivan.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ A minivan ended up slamming into the side of a home along Velma Burns Court in Tucker on Sept. 24, 2024. (FOX 5)

A tow truck pulled the vehicle out of the home.

It was not clear if the home was structurally sound following the crash.

