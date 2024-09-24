Expand / Collapse search
Minivan smashes into Tucker home, investigation underway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  September 24, 2024 5:01pm EDT
Tucker
FOX 5 Atlanta

Car crashes into Tucker home

A car came crashing into a home in Tucker Tuesday afternoon. It happened off of Velma Burns Court. DeKalb County fire responded to the scene.

TUCKER< Ga. - A minivan ended up smashing into the side of a home in Tucker on Tuesday afternoon. 

It happened around 3:30 p.m. along Velma Burns Court. SKYFOX 5 flew over the home around 4:30 p.m. and spotted the minivan halfway into the side of a split-level home. Tire marks were seen in front of the neighboring home. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

It was not immediately known how many people were inside the vehicle or the extent of their injuries. Authorites say one person was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, but it was unclear if they were in the home or in the minivan.

A minivan ended up slamming into the side of a home along Velma Burns Court in Tucker on Sept. 24, 2024.  (FOX 5)

A tow truck pulled the vehicle out of the home. 

It was not clear if the home was structurally sound following the crash. 

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more details.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.