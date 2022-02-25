Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police shooting; suspect fired at officers inside District 5

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MPD chief provides shooting update

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman provided an update on a police-involved shooting Friday.

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man entered Milwaukee Police District 5 shortly after 3 p.m. Friday and fired several shots at police, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

Officers returned fire as the suspect fled on foot out of the building. Officers encountered the suspect near 6th and Locust – a few blocks west of the station – and multiple officers fired shots at the suspect.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital for treatment. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

No one inside the District 5 lobby was injured.

Police shoot suspect near District 5

Two police sources tell FOX6 police shot someone who shot at them first near Milwaukee Police District 5.

Several police officers have been placed on administrative duty, Norman said. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

The West Allis Police Department is leading the investigation.

