Pair wanted in connection to Milton car break-in, police say

Milton police are looking for two male suspects in connection to a car break-in at the Centennial Village Subdivison.

Officers said the two suspects were together when the white suspect pictured entered an unlocked vehicle sitting in a driveway on Genesis Way.

Police said a neighbor who witnessed the ordeal tried to confront the pair, but they ran away.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect pictured is asked to contact Milton detectives at 678-242-2615.