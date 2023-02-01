Pair wanted in connection to Milton car break-in, police say
MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are looking for two male suspects in connection to a car break-in at the Centennial Village Subdivison.
Officers said the two suspects were together when the white suspect pictured entered an unlocked vehicle sitting in a driveway on Genesis Way.
Police said a neighbor who witnessed the ordeal tried to confront the pair, but they ran away.
Anyone who recognizes either suspect pictured is asked to contact Milton detectives at 678-242-2615.