Millennium tour set to return in 2020

R&B singer Omarion along with Atlanta's own Bow Wow took to their social media accounts to announce the highly successful Millennium Tour will return for a second run in 2020.

The 2019 version of the tour featured Omarion's former R&B group B2K, however this year's lineup will feature Bow Wow instead, along with several other artists.

Omarion also wrote on his Twitter account, "2020 is my 20th year entertaining. Blood, Sweat & Tears. Always giving you the best that I got. Thank you for growing with me".

Tour cities will be announced on December 2, with pre-sale tickets for the tour then going on sale starting December 5.