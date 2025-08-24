Milledgeville restaurant shooting: 2 people arrested after fight turns deadly
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - Two people were arrested after a fight at a central Georgia restaurant turned deadly.
Milledgeville shooting arrests
What we know:
Milledgeville police said William Shannon Brown, 25, and Micha Shannon Brown, 25, were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Milledgeville Buffalo Wild Wings.
Buffalo Wild Wings shooting
The backstory:
Officers with the Milledgeville Police Department responded to the Buffalo Wild Wings after calls about a fight, according to police. While officers were on the way, the fight escalated into a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound on the side of the building. That person, identified as Nytavious Stone, 25, died after being taken to a hospital.
According to police, both the victim and the suspects worked at the restaurant. The argument started between two employees and then escalated.
Buffalo Wild Wings shooting charges
Dig deeper:
William Shannon Brown is charged with aggravated assault.
Micha Shannon Brown is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The Source: Information in this article came from a post on Facebook by the Milledgeville Police Department.