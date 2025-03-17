Milledgeville celebrates 100th birthday of literary legend Flannery O’Connor

The Brief Tuesday, March 25, marks the 100th birthday of Georgia literary legend Flannery O’Connor. Georgia College & State University is hosting several special upcoming events in honor of O’Connor’s centennial birthday. Many of the events are centered around the author’s former home, Andalusia Farm.



Next Tuesday marks the 100th birthday of Georgia literary legend Flannery O’Connor — and her Milledgeville alma mater isn’t letting the occasion pass by without a series of events celebrating her life and legacy.

Georgia College & State University is hosting several events this month (and beyond) in honor of O’Connor’s centennial birthday, many of them centered around the author’s former home, Andalusia Farm. O’Connor lived at Andalusia from 1951 until her death in 1964, during which time she finished writing two novels and more than 30 short stories. O’Connor’s writing — often characterized by critics as Southern Gothic in style — continues to influence writers today; this is especially true of the short story "A Good Man Is Hard to Find," which remains her most widely read work.

Andalusia Farm remained in the author’s family until 2023, and in 2017, it was gifted to Georgia College & State University, from which she graduated in 1945. Today, it’s operated by the school as a museum and open to the public with tours on Tuesdays through Sundays. In 2003, the school opened the 5,300-square-foot Andalusia Interpretive Center, located at the farm’s front gates and which displays artifacts from the property’s history.

Upcoming 100th birthday events include free tours on March 25th — along with the singing of "Happy Birthday" at noon and the serving of birthday cake! — and a concert by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins on Thursday, March 27. Andalusia Farm will also host a free music festival from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 29.

For more information on visiting Andalusia: The Home of Flannery O'Connor and to check out upcoming Flannery at 100 events, click here. The property is located at 2628 North Columbia Street in Milledgeville.