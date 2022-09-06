Atlanta United's Miles Robinson arrested for misdemeanor in Cobb County

article

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson is facing charges in Cobb County after he was arrested Saturday night, according to jail records.

The Cobb County Jail say the 25-year-old central defender was booked into the jail on Sept. 3.

In a statement, an Atlanta United spokesperson said that they were aware of Robinson's misdemeanor arrest.

"We are aware of a recent misdemeanor arrest involving Miles Robinson. We are continuing to gather all information related to the incident and will not have further comment at this time," the spokesperson told FOX 5.

Robinson had been out for the season after rupturing his Achilles tender in a match against Chicago Fire FC on May 7, 2022. The team had previously confirmed that he would need surgery and that they were "devastated" by his injury.

The defender had been selected by the team in 2017. Last year, he was named to the MLS Best XI for the second time, made first MLS All-Star Team and was a finalist for Defender of the Year.