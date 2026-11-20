The Brief Friday should be mostly dry, with some sunshine and afternoon highs near 70. A small chance of rain is forecast Saturday, with better odds east of metro Atlanta. Highs are expected to fall into the 50s next week, with the best chance of rain Wednesday.



Metro Atlanta and North Georgia are expected to stay mild through the weekend and the start of next week, but temperatures should drop ahead of Thanksgiving. Friday’s forecast calls for some high clouds, periods of sunshine and highs near 70, with little chance of measurable rain.

Saturday will be breezy at times. Rain chances are low for most of the region, with about a 20% chance in metro Atlanta. Areas farther east, including near Athens and Eatonton, could see a higher chance of showers if rain moving through the Carolinas reaches Georgia.

Breakout forecast

Friday: 🌤️ Some high clouds and sunshine; high near 70. Very low rain chance.

Saturday: 🌬️ Breezy, mostly dry. About a 20% rain chance in metro Atlanta; higher chances possible east of the city.

Sunday-Monday: 🌤️ Mild, with temperatures staying warmer than normal for this time of year.

Wednesday: 🌧️ Best chance of showers; cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Thanksgiving: 🌤️ Some sunshine possible; high near 55.

What's next:

Rain is expected to be heavier along the Georgia coast and in the Carolinas, where coastal areas could also face flooding and rip-current concerns. A possible tropical system developing off Florida’s coast could bring continued rain there.

The forecast calls for a shift next week, with highs falling from the 70s into the 50s. Wednesday is expected to bring the best chance of rain and could be cloudy, breezy and chilly. Sunshine may return on Thanksgiving, but the high is forecast to be around 55 degrees.