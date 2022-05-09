'Armed and dangerous' Winder man on the run after roommate's murder

article

Police are searching for a Winder man who investigators said is responsible for the death of his 69-year-old roommate. Police consider the man armed and dangerous.

Miguel Martinez, 54, of Winder, is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking.

Winder police said the body of David Wolfe was found Friday inside an East Broad Street home after a landlord performed a welfare check. Police said that check was performed after both Wolfe and Martinez had not been seen in several days.

Police said Wolfe’s vehicle was missing from the home. It was later found in another part of the country.

Investigators believe Wolfe's death and Martinez's flight might have actually taken place on May 3 or May 4.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the case. Wolfe’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

Martinez is described by police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He has known connections to Oconee County and Athens-Clarke County.

Anyone with information on the case or who knows the whereabouts of Martinez is asked to call Winder Police Department at 770-867-2156 or anonymously through the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).