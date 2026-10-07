Midtown’s Dos Caminos Atlanta serves up Hispanic Heritage Month special
ATLANTA - It’s the home of the city’s only lemon pepper taco, and if you haven’t stopped by Dos Caminos Atlanta yet, the team there is serving up yet another reason to make a reservation.
Dos Caminos Atlanta — which opened earlier this year at 1100 Peachtree Street Northeast in Midtown — is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a curated $45 three-course prix fixe menu featuring some of its signature dishes. Offered through October 15th, the special menu experience begins with chips, salsa, and queso and continues with a choice of appetizer, entrée, and dessert. A few of those options include Taquitos de Pollo and Chopped Salad for appetizers and the 12-hour roasted Carnitas Tacos on the entrée list.
Beyond nourishing the body, the special also serves as a way for the restaurant and customers to give back to the community: a dollar from every Heritage Month Prix Fixe Menu sold will be donated to LaAmistad, the Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to helping Latino students and families succeed.
Regular hours at Dos Caminos Atlanta are 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays — to check out the full menu or make a reservation, click here.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Dos Caminos website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.