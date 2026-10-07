Midtown’s Dos Caminos Atlanta serves up Hispanic Heritage Month special

The Brief Dos Caminos Atlanta is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a curated three-course prix fixe menu featuring some of its signature dishes. Offered through October 15th, the special menu experience begins with chips, salsa, and queso and continues with a choice of appetizer, entrée, and dessert. A dollar from every Heritage Month Prix Fixe Menu sold will be donated to Atlanta-based nonprofit LaAmistad.



It’s the home of the city’s only lemon pepper taco, and if you haven’t stopped by Dos Caminos Atlanta yet, the team there is serving up yet another reason to make a reservation.

Dos Caminos Atlanta — which opened earlier this year at 1100 Peachtree Street Northeast in Midtown — is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a curated $45 three-course prix fixe menu featuring some of its signature dishes. Offered through October 15th, the special menu experience begins with chips, salsa, and queso and continues with a choice of appetizer, entrée, and dessert. A few of those options include Taquitos de Pollo and Chopped Salad for appetizers and the 12-hour roasted Carnitas Tacos on the entrée list.

Beyond nourishing the body, the special also serves as a way for the restaurant and customers to give back to the community: a dollar from every Heritage Month Prix Fixe Menu sold will be donated to LaAmistad, the Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to helping Latino students and families succeed.

Regular hours at Dos Caminos Atlanta are 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays — to check out the full menu or make a reservation, click here.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Dos Caminos website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



