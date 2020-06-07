Midtown rape suspect turns himself into authorities

A man accused of raping a woman as she was leaving her Midtown apartment is now behind bars.

Atlanta police said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Eric Key, turned himself in June 9, around midnight. He's now in the Fulton County Jail.

June 9, 2020 - Suspect Eric Key (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Key faces charges of sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, rape, and kidnapping.

According to investigators, a woman left her apartment located on Juniper Street NE Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. and that's when police said she was approached by the suspect.

Keyt is accused of forcing the woman into an empty apartment where he raped her, according to police.