Video shows Midtown Pedal Pub crash, Atlanta police identify driver charged with DUI

Police identified the man charged with DUI in a weekend crash involving a "pedal pub" in Midtown and released video of the moment the vehicle tipped.

Atlanta police said James Anthony Johnson was steering the vehicle, which is powered by several people using cycle-type pedals. Police said it tipped while making a turn near W Peachtree Street and 14th Street.

Video shows the cart overturn and crash into a median near several trees. Some passengers run to the sidewalk while others lift the cart and turn it upright. Cups filled the street while passengers tended to people sitting on the median.

An officer describes injuries in body camera video.

"I got about 15 passengers, seven bleeding, one passenger here is bleeding from the head," the officer said.

Police said all 15 passengers were hurt, but no one suffered life-threatening injuries. Officials said Saturday several people were hospitalized.

Police also cited John Rapp IV, the Atlanta tour company's owner, for not having a valid sightseeing permit.

Todd Treml, President of Pedal Pub Development, remarked on the incident involving the Atlanta franchise:

"The safety of our customers is our top priority, so we were shocked and saddened to learn of the situation involving one of the independently owned and operated franchises in Atlanta. Pedal Pub Development is thankful to the bystanders and first responders who rushed into action. We will continue to follow the updates involving the Atlanta franchise, keeping all those who are impacted in our thoughts and prayers."

Johnson was booked into Atlanta City Detention Center.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.