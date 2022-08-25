Police investigating social media threat to Midtown High School

article

Atlanta's Midtown High School is investigating a threat made on social media against the school late Wednesday night.

At around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Midtown High School's Principal Dr. Betsy Bockman wrote on the school's Parent Teacher Student Organization's Facebook page that multiple people had reached out to her about a threat circulating online.

Bockman says she reported the threat to the Atlanta Public School's Police Department, and they are "actively" investigating the threat.

As a precaution, officials say there will be an extra police presence at the school Thursday.

Officials have not released information about the threat or whether they believe it is credible.

If you have any information about the threat that could help with the investigation, call school officials.