Midtown beating victim calls alleged attacker who stole cop car a 'menace'

The Brief Phelan Thorpe, 30, has been charged with attacking a Georgia State University student in Midtown. Police said he stole an Atlanta police car and crashed it into a tanker truck on I-675 in Clayton County. The student told FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo that she discovered threatening voicemail recordings on her stolen phone.



Even after her alleged attacker's arrest, Georgia State University student Amaris Coleman said she feels nervous and unsafe.

Atlanta police charged 30-year-old Phelan Thorpe after he allegedly attacked her in Midtown on Saturday, then stole and crashed a police car on Monday. The next day, Coleman discovered an unnerving message saved to her stolen phone's voicemail greeting.

"I don’t even give a f— about the phone no more," the man's voice said. "I’m gonna come air that b—- out, on God. Boy, when I found out I [had] your ID, f—- that, shorty, I need $600 on my cash app."

What we know:

According to police, Thorpe spotted Georgia State University senior Amaris Coleman on a train and followed her from the Midtown MARTA station.

Phelan Thorpe, 30, was charged after allegedly attacking a college student in Midtown and stealing an Atlanta police cruiser. (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

"I’m still trying to be polite, like, 'Excuse me, excuse me,' because I'm just like, if this is about to happen, let's just do it," Coleman said. "I’m in the middle of the street, fighting for my life in the broad daylight.

Surveillance video captured Coleman attempting to escape before Thorpe attacked her at an intersection.

"[T]hat's when he acts like he's on the phone, and he says, 'I got the pistol going nowhere,'" Coleman said.

She was angry to hear about his long rap sheet.

"I don't think he should have ever been let loose," Coleman said. "And I keep saying 'let loose' because I'm not gonna lie, he's a menace. He's a menace to society."

Coleman's phone and identification were stolen during the robbery, and police have not recovered either item.

Timeline:

The series of events began Saturday when Thorpe allegedly stalked and robbed Coleman in Midtown on Saturday afternoon.

On Monday, officers responded to a report of a wanted man with a gun in southeast Atlanta. According to police, Thorpe jumped into a marked patrol car and drove, eventually crashing the police vehicle into a tanker truck on I-675 in Clayton County.

Traffic on Interstate 675 North in Clayton County is delayed following a crash involving a stolen Atlanta Police Department patrol car and a tanker truck, after suspect Phelan Thorpe reportedly stole the marked vehicle during an investigation on Thom Expand

Despite the attack, Coleman expressed mixed emotions following the high-speed crash.

"It just kind of, like, made me feel bad because, like, that's still somebody's child," Coleman said. "I don't want him to burn [to] death."

On Tuesday, Thorpe waived his first court appearance following his arrest.

The backstory:

A review of law enforcement records reveals Thorpe has been arrested repeatedly since 2009. His previous charges include theft, robbery, battery and terroristic threats.

After examining his criminal record, Coleman questioned why Thorpe was out of custody prior to the assault.

"His whole M.O. is to beat people up and steal things that aren't his," Coleman said.

Coleman and her family expressed shock upon being informed of the judge's bond decision.

What's next:

A judge granted Thorpe a $67,000 bond. However, Rice Street jail records show Thorpe remains in custody behind bars.

Coleman's family was outraged to hear that.

Loved ones have launched a GoFundMe to benefit the college student. Her loved ones said not only does she need to replace her phone and ID, she needs to find some peace. Family members added that she could use help paying for her stolen essentials, counseling, a new means of transportation and methods of self-defense.