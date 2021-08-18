Police: Midtown bar brawl ends with 5 people arrested

article

A fight at a Midtown Atlanta cocktail bar ends with two people shot with a Taser by police.

The fight happened around 1 a.m. at Traffik Kitchen and Cocktails on the 1100 block of Crescent Avenue.

Police say a brawl broke out after a man slapped a woman inside the club.

About seven people started to fight, leading to police being called and officers deploying a Taser.

In total, five people were arrested.

Officials say they are still sorting out the details of the fight. Authorities have not released any information about charges or the identities of anyone involved.

