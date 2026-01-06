Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to Canton park restrooms

article

The Brief Francisco Landrau Ferrer was arrested for arson at two Canton city parks. Garbage cans were set on fire inside restrooms at Heritage Park and Etowah River Park. Security footage led detectives to the suspect, who faces three counts of first-degree arson.



The Canton Police Department said a man has been arrested for allegedly setting fires at two different parks in three separate locations.

The backstory:

Officials said the fires occurred Saturday, with the first reported inside a bathroom at Heritage Park on Riverstone Parkway. When officers arrived, they found garbage cans on fire in the restrooms. Less than 30 minutes later, officers responded to Etowah River Park on Brown Industrial Parkway, where two other restrooms were damaged in a similar manner.

The Cherokee County Fire Department extinguished all the fires before they could spread, but the restrooms sustained smoke damage, according to police.

What we know:

Francisco Landrau Ferrer, 42, of Canton, was arrested after detectives reviewed security footage. He is charged with three counts of first-degree arson, one count of criminal trespass, and one count each of loitering and prowling, according to police.

All damaged property belonged to the city.

What they're saying:

Chief Marty Ferrell praised the work of investigators.

"I want to commend our detectives for their quick and thorough work on this case. This kind of reckless, destructive behavior directly threatens the safety and quality of life in our community, and we will respond swiftly and seriously," Ferrell said. "The City of Canton is a place where residents and families can feel safe in our parks and public spaces."

What's next:

Ferrer was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Monday and remains in custody. Records indicate he was given a $1,000 bond.