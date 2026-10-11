Midtown Atlanta residents urge city to inspect crumbling building

The Brief Midtown Atlanta residents are raising urgent safety concerns about the stalled Campanile building redevelopment at Peachtree and 14th streets. High winds from a Saturday storm caused visible damage to exterior panels, creating potential hazards for pedestrians and drivers below. Sidewalks surrounding the unfinished high-rise are crumbling, creating tripping hazards alongside fears of falling debris.



Neighbors living near Peachtree and 14th streets in Midtown Atlanta are warning that a long-delayed high-rise construction project poses an immediate safety hazard following recent severe weather.

What we know:

Panels on the exterior of the Campanile building appear compromised after high winds hit the area Saturday.

Loose materials were seen dangling from fences near the property, raising fears that strong gusts could launch debris into active traffic lanes or crowded walkways.

Along with the dangerous facade, street-level infrastructure around the structure continues to deteriorate.

The surrounding sidewalks are crumbling and tiles are bubbling, causing multiple people to trip and fall.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when construction crews will return to finish the property or when municipal inspectors plan to visit the site.

The building owner has not publicly addressed the timeline for repairs or construction resumption.

What they're saying:

Karla Lockwood, a Midtown resident of six years, said the property has suffered long stretches where no construction takes place.

Her concerns grew significantly after Saturday's storm damaged exterior panels.

"The safety concerns after the hurricane on Saturday. I looked out my window and saw some things dangling from the fence. I could imagine the wind coming along and blowing it into the street as a projectile," Lockwood said.

She urged city officials to intervene, hold the developer accountable, and fix the hazardous sidewalks.

Lockwood added that she hopes the building is eventually completed so it no longer looks like a "skeleton" in an otherwise thriving area.

The other side:

FOX 5 reached out to the owner of the Campanile building regarding the safety concerns and construction delay, but a response has not yet been received.

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