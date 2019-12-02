Midtown Atlanta pizza restaurant robbed at gunpoint

Atlanta police are looking for a man they robbed a pizza restaurant in Midtown.

The robbery happened Sunday night around 10 at Atwoods, a pizza restaurant on the 800 block of West Peachtree Street.

Employees told police that the man walked into the restaurant around closing hours and pulled out a firearm.

The man demanded money from the safe, then fled after taking the money.

No one was harmed in the robbery.

Officials have not yet identified the suspect. If you have any information, please call Atlanta police.