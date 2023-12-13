2 critically injured in Midtown Atlanta house fire

Three people have been rushed to the hospital after a fire at a home in Midtown Atlanta.

Officials tell FOX 5 they received a call about the fire at the home on the 1000 block of State Street at around 2:30 on Wednesday morning.

When crews arrived at the chaotic scene, they found the front of the house engulfed in flames with smoke pouring out of the inside of the building.

Firefighters say seven people were inside the home when the fire started. One of the victims had to jump out of a window on the second floor of the back of the house.

After crews rescued all the residents, medics rushed two people to the hospital with critical injuries. The man who jumped out of the window was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The victims told firefighters that one of the people who was seriously injured was the one who alerted them all about the fire.

Crews remained on the scene hours later looking for hot spots and making sure the fire didn't begin again.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the residents while the damage to their home is assessed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.