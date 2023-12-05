Overnight fire forces residents out of Midtown Atlanta apartments

article

Some Midtown Atlanta residents are being allowed back inside their homes after a fire forced them to evacuate overnight.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the HERE Atlanta apartment complex on the 600 block of Spring Street caught on fire around midnight.

The fire forced all residents out of their homes, but fire crews had everything under control by around 12:45 a.m., allowing residents to go back inside.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.