Middle school student in Newton County accused of threatening classmate

In brief: 11-year-old arrested for terroristic threats at school. Sheriff's Office emphasizes parental responsibility in threat awareness. Case of 11-year-old forwarded to Juvenile Court.



An 11-year-old Newton County boy has been arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts.

The unnamed boy, a student at Indian Creek Middle School, is accused by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office of threatening another student with violence.

The Sheriff’s Office urges parents and guardians to ensure their children comprehend the severe ramifications of making threats. "We continue to encourage parents and students to be mindful of what they say and do," the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Since the Apalachee High School shooting, there has been a rise in the number of cases involving juveniles making threats. The Sheriff’s Office has affirmed its commitment to collaborating with the Newton County School System to maintain a safe learning environment. "We encourage everyone to report any suspicious behavior or concerns immediately," the office urged.

The Juvenile Court System will now handle the case involving the 11-year-old boy.