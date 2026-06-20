Michigan woman jailed after major hotel drug bust in Clayton County

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The Brief A Michigan woman is facing drug charges after Clayton County deputies found her with a massive stash of illegal narcotics at a local hotel. Authorities discovered marijuana, MDMA and THC-infused ice cream cones during a proactive patrol operation.



A Michigan woman allegedly trying to distribute illegal drugs in metro Atlanta during FIFA festivities is now behind bars, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies with Sheriff Levon Allen’s Elite B.A.T. Unit were conducting proactive patrol operations at the Wyndham Garden Hotel when they located a suspicious vehicle. During the investigation, authorities discovered that the female driver had traveled from Michigan to distribute illegal drugs rather than attend world-class soccer festivities.

Deputies searched the vehicle and recovered marijuana, MDMA, THC wax, THC gummies and THC-infused ice cream cones. The woman was taken into custody and booked into the Clayton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspect or the specific legal charges she faces. It remains unclear if anyone else was inside the vehicle or if investigators believe the woman is connected to a larger drug trafficking ring.