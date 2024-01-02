Michigan vs. Washington: How to watch 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship

article

The Wolverines will take on the Huskies in the final game of the college football season after the two prevailed in dramatic fashions in New Years games.

Michigan beat Alabama in Overtime in the Rose Bowl, while Washington topped Texas with a stout defensive effort at the end of the game.

The two will be playing in the same conference next year. Beyond that, they share little in the manner of common games, aside from each team's drubbing of Michigan State University earlier this season.

Here's what to know:

How to watch 2024 CFP National Championship:

Coverage of the 2024 national championship will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

They'll be playing in Houston Texas at NRG Stadium, where the Texans play in the NFL.

The game will air live on ESPN for both cable and streaming options.

2024 CFP betting odds

Spread: Michigan (-4.5)

Over/under: 55.5

Prediction: Michigan has a 74.3% chance of winning, according to ESPN Analytics

Michigan 2024 season

Record: 14-0

Season:

Vs. East Carolina W 30-3

Vs. UNLV W 35-7

Vs. Bowling Green W 31-6

Vs. Rutgers W 31-7

@ Nebraska W 45-7

@ Minnesota W 52-10

Vs. Indiana W 52-7

@ Michigan St W 49-0

Vs. Purdue W 41-13

@ 10 Penn State W 24-15

@ Maryland W 31-24

Vs. 2 Ohio State W 30-24

Vs. 16 Iowa W 26-0

Vs. 4 Alabama W 27-0

Washington 2024 season

Record: 14-0

Season: