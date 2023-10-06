Michigan homicide suspect arrested at Griffin home

article

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Michigan is now in custody after police say they tracked him down to Georgia.

Officials with the Griffin Police Department say they were contacted by Michigan State Police on Sept. 29 about a homicide that had happened in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In their investigation, the Grand Rapids detectives identified the suspect in the homicide as 23-year-old Marquez Jones and determined that he may have traveled to Georgia after the crime.

Friday, officers and SWAT team members executed a search warrant at a home on the 1700 block of Carrington Drive. There, they found Jones and took him into custody.

Officials say they were also able to gather evidence that may be connected to the Michigan homicide investigation.

Jones remains in custody awaiting extradition on homicide and weapons charges.