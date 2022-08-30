Reward offered in search for missing 51-year-old LaGrange woman

article

LaGrange police are searching for a 51-year-old woman who has been missing for three months after leaving a local hospital.

Officials say Michelle Dunlap Smith was last seen around 11 p.m. on May 26, 2022, leaving WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, authorities say.

Since that day, her family says nobody has seen or heard from Smith.

"Not a day goes that I don't think about her, that I don't wish that she could call or pop up at my house," Smith's younger sister Cherina Jones said.

Smith is described as 5-foot-4-inches tall with a weight about 220 lbs.

She was last seen wearing tie-dye shorts, a sky blue shirt and shoes.

Smith's family is offering a reward of $2,500 to anyone who can give them information that leads law enforcement to where the missing woman is.

(LaGrange Police Department)

If you have any information on Smith's whereabouts, please contact Troup County 911, Detective Sweatt at (706) 883-2690, or Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.