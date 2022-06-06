Police searching for missing 51-year-old LaGrange woman last seen at hospital

article

Police are asking the public to help them find a missing woman who went missing after walking away from a LaGrange hospital over a week ago.

Officials say at around 11 p.m. on May 26, 51-year-old Michelle Dunlap Smith was seen walking out of the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center. She was reported missing by her family when she did not get in contact with them.

Smith is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of around 220 pounds.

The missing woman was last seen wearing a sky blue shirt, tie-dye shorts, and sky blue shoes.

If you have any information about where Smith could de, please call 911, Troup County detectives at 706-883-2690 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.