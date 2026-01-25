Expand / Collapse search
Michael F. Adams, architect of the 'New UGA,' dies at 77

By
Published  January 25, 2026 7:10pm EST
University of Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
UGA President Emeritus Michael F. Adams has passed away at age 77. (University of Georgia)

The Brief

    • Michael F. Adams, the former UGA president who oversaw massive academic and physical growth, has died at 77.
    • Adams elevated UGA to top-20 status through $1 billion in construction and doubling research funding.
    • His legacy remains defined by a "civil war" sparked by his controversial removal of athletic icon Vince Dooley.

ATHENS, Ga. - Michael F. Adams, the University of Georgia president emeritus whose 16-year tenure modernized the state’s flagship university while sparking high-profile political battles, died Sunday following a brief illness. He was 77.

Who is Michael F. Adams?

The backstory:

Adams, the university’s 21st president, served from 1997 to 2013. He is credited with elevating UGA to national prominence as a top-20 public research institution, though his legacy remains inextricably linked to a "civil war" against some of the university's most iconic figures.

A former political strategist and chief of staff to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Howard Baker, Adams often leaned on his background as a communicator to navigate a presidency defined by two irreconcilable realities: academic growth and relentless controversy.

What they're saying:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of President Adams’ passing," UGA President Jere W. Morehead said in a statement. "When Dr. Adams became president, he outlined an ambitious vision for the future of our great institution, and during his 16-year tenure, he implemented that vision and elevated the national reputation of UGA in so many positive ways."

The Dooley decision

Dig deeper:

The defining moment of his era arrived in 2003 when Adams decided not to renew the contract of legendary Athletic Director and former head football coach Vince Dooley. The move was interpreted by many alumni and boosters as a "hostile takeover" of the athletic association.

"It was a clash of titans," said one longtime faculty member during the transition. "Michael Adams wanted to be the sole face of the university, and in Georgia, no one outshines the football coach."

The fallout triggered a forensic investigation into Adams’ leadership. In 2004, the UGA Foundation commissioned an audit alleging Adams used donor funds for questionable personal expenses and lacked transparency in his compensation. The dispute grew so toxic that the Georgia Board of Regents severed ties with the Foundation to protect the president. While the Regents cleared Adams of wrongdoing, faculty in the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences passed a "vote of no confidence" that same year.

A physical and academic transformation

By the numbers:

Despite the friction, the university underwent a physical and academic transformation under his watch:

  • Total research funding more than doubled, with federal expenditures nearly tripling.
  • The campus saw more than $1 billion in construction, adding 6 million square feet of space, including the Miller Learning Center and the Paul D. Coverdell Center.
  • Enrollment grew from roughly 29,700 students to 35,000 by 2012.
  • New colleges were established, including the School of Public and International Affairs, the College of Engineering, and the medical partnership that laid the groundwork for UGA’s new School of Medicine.

"This is about more than numbers. It is about people, about opportunity, about the power of education to improve both an individual’s life and the community in which he or she lives," Adams said during his final State of the University address in 2013.

What's next:

Before his time at UGA, Adams served as president of Centre College and as chancellor of Pepperdine University. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn Ethridge Adams, two sons, and three granddaughters.

Services have not yet been announced.

The Source: The University of Georgia provided the details and photo for this article. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting was also used.

