Man missing from his southwest Atlanta home for more than 4 days

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 50-year-old man last seen at his home on Friday.

Michael Cook, 50, was reported missing on Tuesday, four days after he was last seen around 8:25 p.m. leaving his home in the 900 block of Byron Drive SW, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Cook is described by police as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and black shorts.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.